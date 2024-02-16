MILFORD, Del.- A new billboard is turning heads off of Route 113 in Milford.
The billboard, which is showing support for Annette Billings in an eminent domain case with the city of Milford, says "Wanted: Milford City Council... Attempted Theft."
The city is looking to use eminent domain on eight acres of Billings's property off of South Rehoboth Blvd to build a bike path and park, and pay $20,000 to Billings... but Billings says the land is not for the city to take.
It is not entirely clear at this time who is responsible for the billboard, or even how long it has been there. But one thing CoastTV knows for sure is that Billings did not post the billboard, nor does she know who did.
"I haven't seen it in person, but somebody sent me a text. Wow," she said.
The billboard also has a number and extension that lead to the Milford City Manager's office. Notably, the billboard does not have councilman Todd Culotta, who is the sole member of the council that voted against using eminent domain back in September.
This is not the first time Milford community members have shown their support for Billings, as numerous people stepped forward and spoke in support of the Milford woman at Monday's city council meeting.
CoastTV has reached out to the city council for comment, but has not heard back at this time.