Milford, Del.- Delaware drivers, mark your calendars! The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced the start of crucial bridge joint replacement work on Route 1 near Cedar Beach Road (Route 36). According to the department, the work will start on Feb. 15 and extend through mid-April. This is all contingent upon favorable weather conditions.
However, with progress comes some inconvenience. DelDOT has advised that during the duration of the construction period, ramps on Route 36 will be temporarily closed, and lane restrictions will be in place on Route 1. Drivers are urged to adhere to posted detours to navigate around the construction zones safely. To minimize disruptions and facilitate smooth traffic flow, DelDOT encourages drivers to exercise caution while driving through the construction area. DelDOT says that minor delays should be anticipated during peak travel times. For further updates and information regarding the project, people are encouraged to visit DelDOT's official website.