MILFORD, Del. -
Tonight, the Milford Bucaneer's honored former head coach, Roy Rigby, who left behind a legacy.
Rigby led the Buc's varsity wrestling team from 1977 to 1982. Under his leadership, his team won two state championships.
He was named state coach of the year in 1979, 1980, and 1981.
But most importantly, he was beloved by all that knew him.
This February 8th, he passed away after a six year long battle with intracranial nerve cancer.
His daughter, Jackie, takes with her many lessons her father taught her.
She says, "being positive, being kind to everyone...those were his morals. And it shows, and it helped me in life with everything I've gone through."
Roy's wife, Kim, who was also at the honoring tonight, has one wish.
Kim says, "I really wish he could be here because he would be really happy."
Milford Athletic Director Nick Brannan believes Rigby went out of his way to be an exceptional coach.
Nick says, "He took the time to get to know the kids individually. He made them tough. He demanded that they work hard, and he took the time to listen to them."
The Buccaneer's won 60 to 24 tonight, which is a fitting ending to a night that honored coach Rigby.