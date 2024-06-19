MILFORD, Del. - The community gathered in Bicentennial Park Wednesday to celebrate the now national holiday of Juneteenth. The event featured local vendors, music and food, drawing in dozens of visitors.
Fourth ward Councilwoman Katrina Wilson organized the city's second annual event. Wilson reflects on the holiday as a celebration of history, the emancipation of slaves and bringing the community together.
"This means to me accomplishment, achievement. I'm so proud of the city of Milford that we are here and able to share on this great day, celebrating our culture and celebrating other cultures, uplifting one another." said Wilson.
As stated in a proclamation from President Joe Biden, Juneteenth comes from when the Army arrived to enforce what had already been the law of the land for two and a half years, the Emancipation Proclamation.
"Today, we recognize that Juneteenth not only marks the end of America’s original sin of slavery but also the beginning of the work at the heart and soul of our Nation: making the promise of America real for every American."
Various booths covered the park for the event. One booth, a local black-owned boutique called Rosie's, took part in the day saying what they would others to take away from the celebration.
"I want people to take away from it is unity. Unity is what we all need," said Owner Cher McPhatter. "I mean, we don't have like some rough, rough year as what coming in today as a day of just unity, coming together."