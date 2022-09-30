Milford Chef on This Season of Hell's Kitchen

MILFORD, Del. - From Benvenuto to prime time. Chef Jesus Valentino Gordiany, also known as Chef Zeus, appears on the 21st season of Hell's Kitchen. With being on the show, Zeus was judged by the famously angry.. Chef Gordon Ramsay.
"It was very surreal because you know no matter how much you see someone on television, you feel almost like you know them, to see them in real life in person it's very surreal." said Gordiany.
The Milford chef says that the biggest challenge was being in a new environment.
While Chef Zeus says that it was a great opportunity to get on the show, he had to bring the heat to the competition.
He took the risk of making his specialty dish for Ramsay, one from the celebrity's childhood.
"-so all the other contestants, I mean every single one, thought I was crazy. They were like what is a guy from Puerto Rico doing making Bangers and Mash for this guy?" said Gordiany.
This season's competitors were divided into teams of those in their twenties and those in their forties.
Gordiany said, "Age has nothing to do with experience, right? It really doesn't because I think we had some younger folks on the twenty somethings that had much more experience than those than some of the older folks on our team."
As Zeus competes for head chef on the show, he says he hopes to make his hometown proud. And based on a watch party, it seems like that's already the case.
"We had you know like a premiere..watch party and I was very very humbled just so so happy to see all the faces. I mean this room was packed." said Gordiany.