Milford City Council Approves Additional $15,000 in Funds for Ladybug Music Festival

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Ladybug Music Festival was discussed at this week's City Council meeting. They approved $55,000 in total funding for the big event with taxpayer dollars. That's an increase of $15,000 from last year.
It will be given to Downtown Milford Inc in increments: $25,000 for the first payment will be July 1 and the second on will be August 15.
Stages are setup all over Downtown Milford for the festival, and it's price raises of those stages and equipment needs that are increasing the amount of funding needed this year. On top of that, there's anticipation for a larger crowd because of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover will not take place this year.
However, some council members were initially hesitant, arguing the money could have been used for other projects in the city.
Fred Hudson who has lived in Milford for 11 years and has to use a scooter, agreed with those concerns, "We have a lot of problems with sidewalks - the sidewalks they're kind of real bumpy. It hurts my lower back and my wife also. She has the same kind of scooter. Because they're uneven, a lot of tree roots coming out from the yards and stuff is coming under the sidewalks and raise them up."
However Bob Johnson who also lives in Milford and attends the festival said, "I don't think $15,000 is really that much money - it's good for the families, it's good for activities here in Milford. It really is, it brings more people here."
The music festival is expected to be held in September this year.