MILFORD, Del. - In Monday night's meeting, city council has approved an agreement with an added fee program for the Transportation Improvement District project.
The project would help prepare roads for infrastructure improvements as planned developments start to break ground.
"It allows for the city and the state to plan for incremental transportation improvements to help reduce congestion or issues for people driving on the roads," says Milford Planning Director Rob Pierce.
The addition approved is a fee program for all of the development as a whole to contribute 30% of the $85 million that the project costs.
A single developer would either pay by phase of the development or by square foot, depending on the type of development.
The costs were determined by traffic engineers based on the number of cars coming to and from the development property. Engineers determined a single family home would generate more trips than a one bedroom apartment.
The project includes eight roundabouts and two new traffic signals, primarily around the Sussex Health campus on Cedar Creek Road, Cedar Neck Road, and South Rehoboth Boulevard.
It will help DelDOT and the city plan for growth because they know of these improvements ahead of time.
Pierce says now that the agreement has been approved, it's up to the city to work with the state to get these projects into the Capital Transportation Plan with DelDOT.