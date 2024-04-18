MILFORD, Del - Candidates vying for Milford City Council Wards 1 and 2 seats will make their case during a debate Thursday night. Ward 1 incumbent Mike Boyle is being challenged by restaurant owner Madula Kalesis.
Boyle was first elected in 2018. His picture, along with other council members, appears on a billboard on Route 113 south of the downtown area under the headline "WANTED" after a controversial eminent domain case. The billboard went up in February and about two weeks later, city council voted to end its eminent domain effort.
Ward 2 is an open seat contested by Lori Connor and Nadia Zychal. The debate tonight will be held at the Milford High School auditorium starting at 6:00 pm. The debate for Ward 3 and 4 is scheduled for April 23 while the debate involving mayoral candidates is April 25. Voting for Milford's election will be held April 27 at the Public Work's office on 180 Vickers Dr.