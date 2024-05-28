MILFORD, DE — On Tuesday, the Milford City Council initiated a discussion to end the practice of eminent domain in specific circumstances.
Mayor Todd Culotta spoke with CoastTV, explaining that this review stems from a dispute over Annette Billings and her property in February. The city had planned to use eminent domain to purchase eight acres of resident Annette Billings' property for a public park and bike path. Shortly after that decision signs in support for Billings keeping her property started to appear around the city. At one point a billboard criticizing council members who voted in favor of taking over Billings' property was erected. The pressure campaign worked andultimately the decision was reversed.
Current Mayor Todd Culotta, who was a councilman at the time, was the only person on the council who voted against using eminent domain for the project.
“Remember, eminent domain is an absolute last resort. So I don't foresee us ever using it again, at least not while I'm mayor,” said Mayor Culotta.
Key points from the meeting include that this was merely the beginning of the discussion, and no action has been taken yet. The proposal would be limited to ending eminent domain for recreational additions. If the idea progresses, Mayor Culotta indicated it would be part of a larger charter change, which would ultimately need to be passed by the General Assembly.