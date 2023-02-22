MILFORD, Del.- Milford City Council has explored the idea of building a pallet village for the homeless in a private discussion on February 21st.
The idea stems from a recent council visit to Georgetown's pallet village.
Homelessness has been a hot topic in recent months after a tent city within city limits was dispersed after the land was bought by a developer.
Milford mayor Archie Campbell thinks the addition of a pallet village could be a good thing for the city.
"There's a lock, there's heat, there's air conditioning, there's a bed and they're out of the elements- and that's the key," said Campbell.
Martha Gery runs Milford Advocacy for the Homeless, and says more needs to be done to help the local homeless population- though she is happy to see the discussion on what to do with the homeless continue.
"Not having a solution in town, it's just not acceptable to me," she said. "It's okay for us to be working on a solution, which we are, it's okay to have a solution that's for a limited number of people, but right now we just don't have a solution and that's just not an acceptable way."
It is not clear when, where or if a pallet village will be built at this time.