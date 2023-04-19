Milford City Council Discussing Future Of Downtown

MILFORD, Del.- Milford City Council is seeking public comment on the future of downtown Milford.
In a workshop on April 19th, City Council is discussing Milford's roads and sidewalks, as well as the city's capital improvement plan.
The city says as the community grows in population, the infrastructure also needs to evolve.
"Change, I think, is inevitable," said Sara Bluhm with the city. "We have to keep up our infrastructure to keep up with that, and that population increase and to keep the flow moving forward."
Bluhm says conversations on these projects will continue in the future.