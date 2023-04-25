Milford City Council Exploring The Idea Of Reducing The Speed Limit On Route 113

MILFORD, Del. - Milford city council is discussing the idea of lowering the speed limit in the city limits on Route 113 and is asking DelDOT to take the next steps.
The city council is seeking to set the speed limit at 35 to 40 mph within city limits. Currently, the speed limit varies both northbound and southbound on the four mile stretch of route 113 that passes through Milford's city limits- from 35 mph to 55 mph. That would be a potential 20 mph reduction in some spots.
Sara Bluhm with the city of Milford says the speed limits need to change as more development comes.
"We have new housing developments coming just south of Redner's," she said, "so none of that was there when the speed limit was set, you know, whenever (amount of) years ago."
City council also cited concerns for safety and speeding. Gillian Fox of Harrington thinks the idea is a good one.
"It can't hurt," she said. "There are some spots where it's faster than others, but it seems like lowering it overall might be a good idea."
On the other hand, Bobby Spencer, who owns Sunmed, CBD store on route 113, has some reservations about the idea.
"I think there would have to be quite a bit of notice in place for people to feel comfortable," he said. "That way, people aren't just getting tickets and different things like that."
The council has submitted a letter to DelDOT to look at the speed limits and ultimately, it is the department's decision whether they are changed or not.