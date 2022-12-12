Milford City Council Hosting Public Workshops To Review Busy Intersections And Roads

MILFORD, Del.- Milford City Council is hosting a public open house December 13th to review a busy intersection.
The intersection of Tenth Street, Rehoboth Boulevard, Washington Street and Walnut Street is the focus of this particular traffic study.
The four-way intersection's close proximity to Milford High School has made it gain a lot of attention from city council. There is concern for cyclists pedaling through the busy road. The intersection currently has no sidewalks or crosswalks.
"Nothing bad, terrible has happened there yet but we certainly don't want that to happen," said Sara Bluhm, head of economic development in Milford. "It's a safety hazard and we want to get in front of it before something terrible happens."
The public workshop on this study is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Milford's public works facility Tuesday evening.
This is not the only traffic study being discussed with the public this week in Milford. The city of Milford has also looked at how improve Walnut Street.
The traffic study comes after multiple complaints about speeding on the downtown street. That workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. at city hall this upcoming Thursday.