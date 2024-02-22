MILFORD, Del.- After weeks of heated debate, the Milford City Council voted to terminate eminent domain. The motion passed with six members voting yes and two abstaining during a meeting Wednesday night.
At the center of the issue was the city's plan to use eminent domain to purchase eight acres of resident Annette Billings' property for a public park. When Billings went public with her belief the property was undervalued, the council faced recent criticism and public pushback has gained momentum; some residents have put up yard signs in recent days to support Billings while a billboard mimicking old wild west wanted posters has gone up on Route 113. The billboard says councilmembers are wanted for theft in relation to the Billings eminent domain situation.
During Wednesday night's meeting, one council member said being labeled as a thief was "deeply troubling."