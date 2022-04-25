MILFORD, Del.- A Milford School District custodian is facing multiple charges related to child pornography, the district says.
According to Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dickerson, the child pornography found on the employee's personal device were from the internet. Dr. Dickerson says none of the victims were Milford students.
Dr. Dickerson says the district is cooperating with the Department of Justice and says the custodian is on leave pending further employment action, as the DOJ investigates.
"If true, this conduct is reprehensible," he says. "While we are grateful there are no Milford victims, this is not a victimless crime, and our hearts go out to the depicted children."
Dr. Dickerson says the school will communicate any additional information as necessary.