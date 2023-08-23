Milford discusses changes to South Walnut Street

MILFORD, Del.- Possible changes are coming to South Walnut Street in Milford.
City council is exploring options such as bike lanes and parking spots to address safety concerns from neighbors.
"We did the study, because of resident complaints about speeding and so the study looks at different ways to mitigate speeding," said Sara Bluhm with the city. "One of which is to actually make the road with smaller. When you have a wider road, people seem to have more freedom. So by adding parking and bike lanes, you actually bring that road width in. And then it's multi-use."
If these changes are passed, the road would narrow down by about a foot.
Priscilla Graven, who lives on South Walnut Street, says the changes are desperately needed.
"We have a lot of kids that live on this street and we've had cars hit because the cars were going too fast," she said.
The city spent a lot of time discussing the intersection of Seabury, Clarke and Walnut streets, where a crosswalk is planned. Discussions ranged on a nearby housing development currently under construction and a nearby school. Councilmembers said that kids often walk the oddly shaped intersection, or ride their bikes there.
City Council is expected to vote on the project at their meeting this coming Monday.