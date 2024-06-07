MILFORD, Del. — A Milford man was arrested following a series of collisions and a dramatic pursuit in Dover that left several people injured, including a police officer.
The incident began around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday June 4 when the Dover Police Department was called to assist the Capital Police Department with an erratic driver at the Dover Department of Motor Vehicles.
Authorities said Djerryson Charles, 26, was behind the wheel. When Capital Police attempted to stop Charles, he allegedly reversed and rammed the occupied police vehicle, injuring the officer inside. The officer, a two-year veteran assigned to patrol, was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment.
After the initial collision, Charles fled the DMV parking lot, driving northbound on North DuPont Highway. At some point, police said he crossed the median and drove north in the southbound lanes, hitting multiple vehicles near East Loockerman Street. His car was disabled in the crash, and Charles tried to run away but was quickly apprehended by Dover police officers.
The collision injured a 48-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, who were both transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus.
When officers took Charles into custody, they noted signs of impairment and conducted a DUI investigation. He was subsequently arrested on charges of DUI and several other offenses. He was processed and arraigned at the Dover Police Department.
He was committed to SCI on $37,600 cash bail for these charges and is facing additional charges by Capital police.