MILFORD, Del. - The Board of Elections for the City of Milford gathered on Tuesday in a public meeting for a post audit and certification of votes for the 2024 annual election held on April 27. An apparent tie between two of the candidates has been resolved.
After Saturday's election, the unofficial vote was announced and, at the time, it was believed there was a tie vote in the first ward council representative contest with each candidate receiving 224 votes. Following numerous recounts, the board members concluded that D. Madula Kalesis has won with 224 votes, and Mike Boyle received 223 votes.
F. Todd Culotta officially defeated current Mayor Archie Campbell by 100 votes. Culotta received 706 votes while Campbell received 606 votes.
The election board declares mayor elect F. Todd Culotta, first ward council elect D. Madula Kalesis, second ward council elect Lori Connor, third ward council elect Michael Stewart and fourth ward council Elect Katrina Wilson as official winners. The candidates will begin their two year terms following the administration of the oath of office. This will be held in the Council Chambers at Milford City Hall on May 6 beginning at 7 p.m.
With F. Todd Culotta as mayor elect, city council must appoint a qualified person to fill the remainder of the council term through May 5, 2025, within 45 days of the vacancy confirmed. This will be determined by majority vote, no additional elections will be held.
For additional information, contact the City Clerk's office at 302-422-1111 ext 1142 or 1303.