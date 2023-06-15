Milford Exploring Removal Of Traffic Light

MILFORD, Del.- A traffic light in Milford is being studied for potential removal.
Different options, such as an all-way stop or blinking yellow lights, have been proposed to replace the traffic light.
It is part of a bigger traffic study that is looking at several different traffic signals around the city.
Those signals are:
- Northwest Front Street and North Washington Street
- Northwest Front Street and Walnut Street
- Northwest Front Street and Church Street
- South Walnut Street and Southeast Front Street
- South Walnut and Causey Avenue
- Southeast Second Street and South Washington Street
- Southeast Second Street and Marshall Street
One neighbor, Nick Garguilo, said an all-way stop would be a great way to slow down speeders outside his home.
:They'll come down, the light will start to change, and they'll a race down to beat the light, and someone's going to get hurt," he said.
But other Milford neighbor Angela Wolhar says things are fine the way they are.
"There's been so many changes in town," she said. "But right now, with the way we're stopping, I don't I don't see any accidents there, or any issues."
The intersection will be studied for six to eight weeks before any changes like an all-way stop would be seen. The solution tried out would be tested for one year.