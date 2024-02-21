Milford family claims city rezoned their property without telling them

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford family claims the city rezoned their property without notifying them.
The city voted to rezone the Nauman family's property way back in May of 2022... and the family claims in the two years since then, they were never told or notified of the change by the city.
They only found out about it when doing research on the Annette Billings eminent domain case and found their land was on a list of parcels that were rezoned.
"My wife and I were both upset about not having a say in what was going on," said Mark Nauman. "For the most part, it just seemed not right."
The land was rezoned from low-density residential to open space.
According to city documents, the city has the property earmarked for its Greenway Master Plan, which could include additions like bike paths and spots for picnics.
Adding to the confusion, the Naumans say their property is not in city limits, raising the question on how this move in even possible. On top of potentially losing their property, the concerns also extend to the value of the property being diminished.
"We're not opposed to parks and bike trails and whatever this Greenway project entails," said Nauman. "But we are upset about how the city has kept us out of the loop, never sent notice."
According to Nauman's son, who made the initial discovery, there have not been any notices of eminent domain on the property. However, he does fear that the rezoning process may be the first step towards that kind of action.
CoastTV has reached out to the city planner's office, but has not heard back at this time.