Hanover, MD - Tomorrow, twelve-year old, Teagan “Teags” Kneif of Milford, will celebrate her last leukemia treatment with dinner and jousting at Medieval Times. Moreover, Teagan will be knighted by the queen, and will receive personal recognition alongside her family prior to the show.
According to the Casey Cares Foundation, Teagan has battled pre-B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia since her diagnosis in October of 2020. Tomorrow will mark two years since her first treatment. Teagan now remains in long-term maintenance.
Teagan's mother, Tracey Condon-Kneif, says "Teags loves horses and her brother rides at a therapeutic riding barn. She also swims on a competitive swim team through the Sussex Family YMCA & competed in a kids triathlon this past summer, which she is talking about doing again! She also sews pillows and donates them back to Nemours for other kids with cancer. Her hashtag is #bikeswimprincess, as she is too young, yet, to have a social media account!"