Milford High Auditorium To Be Named After Beloved Music Teacher

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford school district unanimously voted to rename Milford High's auditorium after Dr. Gerald "Jerry" Thompson, a teacher who taught music, band and performance for over thirty years at the school.
Thompson passed away in September 2021.
The push to rename the auditorium was brought to the school district by alumni, and an online petition from alum Paula Bragg garnered over 1,000 signatures.
"His spirit is there," she said. "You just feel him, the magic, the love he brought to everyone he interacted with from the band, to the play, to the tech folks...so many memories are attributed to him in that space and it just felt like the most appropriate space to name in his honor."
Some of Thompson's former students said that he was a caring teacher who was always involved, and that he had the respect of all his students and peers.
It is unknown at this time when the renaming will take place, but there will be a ceremony when the time and date are set.