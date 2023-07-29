Milford High School auditorium dedicated to former band director Dr. Gerald W. Thompson

MILFORD, Del. - A beloved band director was honored today at Milford High School as the auditorium was dedicated in his name.
Dr. Gerald W. Thompson or "T" as he was affectionately called was the band director at Milford High School for twenty eight years.
Martina Duffy, a former student of Thompson's said that he made a big impact on everyone he worked with at Milford High.
"He was dedicated to the drama department, performing arts, the band, the music that was always his thing," Duffy said.
At today's dedication those that loved and respected him from band boosters to former students came out and performed in his honor from duets to bands.
Dr. Thompson's daughter Gretchen Thompson-Pikus said to have this celebration happen in the auditorium where she spent many days was surreal.
"My sister and I both spent a lot of our elementary years running up and down the auditorium squeaking the seats," Thompson-Pikus said. "It was a home even sometimes more than a workplace."
Tricia Rescigno, a former student and a performer at the dedication said Dr. Thompson was influential in more ways than one.
"It's been quite an honor, he was very special to me," Rescigno said. "He was my teacher, my mentor but also a family friend."
But for many what stuck out most about Dr. Thompson was the man behind the music.
"By all means he was tough and stern, but he was dedicated to everybody," Duffy said. "He cared for the students, the faculty, the community he was always there looking out for us all."
Thompson-Pikus said it's hard to sum her Dad up in one word because there is so much to say.
"I'd say my Dad was hashtag live in the moment, hashtag be present," Thompson-Pikus said. "I think we all miss them a lot."