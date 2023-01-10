Milford Homeless Finding a New Home as Construction to 'Tent City' Draws Near

MILFORD, Del. - With only five days left till construction, those living in 'Tent City' are picking up what they have and preparing to find a new home.
"Everybody here counts on each other so it's going to be really difficult for everybody to just split up." said Sherry King who lives in 'Tent City'.
Matthew Walker has lived here for three years and says losing close access to resources will be a difficult adjustment, "Everything is close by too, like it's not far to walk. People don't have to go way across town to bring their clothes over to Brandywine to wash them."
Mayor Archie Campbell tells us there is no solution to ending homelessness in Milford but is working closely with the Department of Health and Social Services to relocate many of them.
"-we have to make sure they get placed and we have turned them onto Director Beaman for the state and he's trying to place them even though those that stayed in the Public Works building, so they sent people down to work with them. So I'm going to say we have maybe forty.... forty two homeless in Milford. If the state can place twenty... twenty five of them that would be great." said Mayor Campbell.
Over Christmas weekend, Milford Public Works opened its doors to those in need for a place to keep warm and eat. A temporary solution that had many thankful for the community.
"The outpouring of how much people donated for us to have air mattresses to sleep on rather than having to sleep on the floor and food. We had a nice Christmas dinner: turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, bread, soda. It was a good time. We got to watch TV, watch some movies. Just kind of kick back and relax." said King.
Finding a solution with such little time.
For ways to help the homeless as they relocate, you can visit milfordadvocacyforthehomeless.org.