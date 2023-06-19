Milford, Del.- The City of Milford is hosting an inaugural Juneteenth Event at Bicentennial Park June 19.
For many people, Juneteenth holds significance as a day that represents the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. It symbolizes the end of an era of oppression and the beginning of a new chapter of equality and justice.
President Biden signed legislation in 2021 that made Juneteenth a federal holiday.
The celebration will include food, live music and games that honor the history, culture and freedom associated with the holiday.
The event will take place between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.