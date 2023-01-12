Milford Hosts Its First Comic Con

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Public Library is hosting its first ever Comic Con titled '741.5' representing where comic books fall on the Dewey Decimal System.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with activities like superhero story time for kids, coloring, trivia, an obstacle course, a Smash Bros video game tournament, movies, and more.
The library says it's all about promoting inclusivity of ideas and what it means to be a reader.
"We definitely have the library stereotype of the like be buttoned up, professional, and quite all of the time, but if people come reasonably in costume and have big personalities and interests that they want to talk about then that's great and we would like to explore it. Also we kind of enjoy some of the dorkier topics that aren't necessarily always framed super positively so it's nice to do that for a change." said Sarah Yatuzis, with the Milford Public Library.
There are hopes to expand for next year and hold the event on the weekend, but Matthew Ansalvish, dressed as a character from the anime TV series 'One Piece' is just happy to meet others with his interests.
"It's great because I've wanted to have a Smash Bros tournament for awhile and test out my skills. I haven't played Smash Bros in a bit but I've been practicing for a bit." said Ansalvish.