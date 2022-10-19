Milford Intersections to Become Four-Way Stops

MILFORD, Del.- The intersection of South Walnut street and Southwest Front Street is now one of two intersections under the attention of Milford city council.
The city made the motion to make the intersections of South Walnut Street and Southeast Front Street and Causey Avenue and South Walnut Street four-way stops. The current intersections have traffic lights.
The change comes to help businesses on front street direct traffic due to planned repairs of a nearby bridge and plans to expand Walnut Street to two lanes.
Sara Bluhm with the city says that this change, instead of something more common like a roundabout, is a quick and simple fix.
"We certainly don't want anything terrible to happen on the bridge since there is a weight limit on it," she said. "We need to be creative to create a solution for those businesses."
Bluhm says that the next steps are to wait for final approval from the engineering company handling the change, and that implementation of the four-way stops should take place no longer than forty five days from now.