MILFORD, Del. - The fourth annual Milford Ladybug Music Festival is set to take place on September 30, and will once again feature an all female-led lineup.
According to Gable Music Ventures, the event is the largest free celebration of women in music in the country, meant to create opportunities for women in both live music engineering and event production. The first festival took place in 2018.
Walnut street will be closed off to traffic for the event from south east to north east Front Street. The main stage will be located at the intersection of Walnut and Park Avenue.
Delaware-based rock band Nitro Nitra will be headlining the event, starting at 8 p.m. The company says they were featured on the NBC series "American Song Contest."
They say the event is both indoors and outdoors, with non-stop music from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They the event will feature food trucks, drinks, and local vendors as well. The lineup can be found on the festival's website.
“We are excited to continue to be given the opportunity to bring this event to Milford. This city continues to engage with many creative events, becoming an example for other communities in how to harness the power of music in drawing tourism and re-invigorating the local economy”, says Gayle Dillman, Founder of The Ladybug Music Festival and CEO of Gable Music Ventures.