Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will push offshore early Friday afternoon. The front will be accompanied by an abrupt wind shift to the northwest with gale force wind gusts up to 40 kts lasting into the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&