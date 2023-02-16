MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Lions Club 57th Annual Spaghetti Dinner is set to take place on Saturday, March 4 at Milford High School.
The event's take-out only spaghetti meals will be available for pick up from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and cost $10 each. The club says tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 302-422-2861 or emailing secretarymlc22d@gmail.com.
The Club says that proceeds benefit many charitable activities in the area such as youth & education programs, eye exams and prescription glasses, as well as civic improvement projects and more.
The Club says that this is a meal that people don't want to miss, with locals saying it's the best spaghetti in the area.