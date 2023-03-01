Milford Local Inking Her Name in History

MILFORD, Del. - A local tattoo artist at Milford Branding Company, Menna Artese, is looking to 'cover up' the competition as she competes for the cover of Inked Magazine. Menna started tattooing as a teenager, now she is currently in 4th place for the area in this national competition.
"It would just be great to get my name farther out there than little ole Milford. Maybe I could travel for it, do some guest appearances. My kids would love it. You know there's that $25,000 prize my kids know about and they ask me 'mom where are we going on vacation?' " said Menna Artese.
Menna hopes that by winning this competition, she will put downtown Milford on the map as the first Delawarian and artist to be on the cover, "Tattoo artists go on there because you know it's Inked Magazine but not actually because they won the female part of the competition so it would be like a double whammy.. Delaware and a tattoo artist."
But of all of the tattoos Menna has to show off for Inked Magazine, she said her favorite was done by her daughter, "She kept bugging me to tattoo me and I said 'what do you want to do' 'a little elephant' I said 'well lets do it in pink' that way if it's really bad I can just cover it up with some black. Actually winded up being the coolest tattoo I have."
Votes are still being accepted up until the end of the competition in April. To vote, you can visit this link.