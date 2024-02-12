Milford locals show support to Annette Billings, a Milford woman facing eminent domain

MILFORD, Del.- Milford native Annette Billings is in a legal battle with the city over eminent domain.
According to Billings, the city is looking to acquire eight acres of her land off of South Rehoboth Boulevard to build bike lanes.
Numerous neighbors showed their support for Billings during the city council meeting on Feb. 12.
"If this was a Hallmark movie, you'd be the bad guys," said Larry Passwaters when addressing city council.
Billings says the land has always belonged to her family, and is not for the city to take.
"My concern is for other people that have lost their land this way," she said. "Knowing what I've gone through and how you navigate it, they give you these papers and you've got 20 days to appeal it."
The city voted to condemn Billings's property during its meeting Sep. 11 and to offer $20,000 in compensation. But Billings says the land is worth more than that.
CoastTV reached out to Milford city council members for a comment, and the ones that replied declined. In an email from Milford Mayor Arthur Campbell, he said that since it is under litigation, he cannot talk about it.
Billings did tell CoastTV she has a lawyer and is due in court this week.