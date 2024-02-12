Milford locals show support to Annette Billings, a Milford woman facing eminent domain

Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...At the moderate flood stage level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. At the minor flood stage level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding will occur around the times of the high tides through Tuesday night. The greatest impacts are forecast to occur with the Tuesday daytime high tide, when moderate coastal flooding is forecast as a strong coastal storm moves offshore. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 12/11 PM 6.3 1.7 1.7 Minor 13/11 AM 7.2 2.5 2.5 Moderate 13/11 PM 6.5 1.8 2.0 Minor 14/12 PM 5.3 0.7 1.0 None 15/12 AM 5.6 1.0 1.1 None 15/01 PM 4.6 -0.0 0.8 None &&