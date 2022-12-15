Milford Looks to Improve Safety on South Walnut Street

MILFORD, Del. - The drivers are fast and furious on South Walnut Street.
despite the city's attempts to slow people down on the street in the past with a radar and signs, speeding is an issue on this road, particularly between Maple Avenue and McCoy Street.
Rachel Fahy lives on this section of South Walnut Street and says it makes her concerned for her family and others, "It's a lot of families, a lot of kids, kids like to play you know so it's a little bit more dangerous because this is a main road. People coming speeding through from the city and this is all where the families are so it's just not... ideal."
Sara Bluhm, Economic Development and Community Engagement Administrator, says the open house will go over some potential solutions, "From reducing the width of the road, making it smaller naturally makes people slow down. Have bump outs maybe where there are sidewalk crossings, crosswalks. You could go as far as doing speed bumps but I don't really foresee that happening or roundabouts, the roadway is just not big enough for that so I don't think those are solutions. But adding bike lanes and just shrinking the road a little bit."
Others say that while speeding is an issue, they don't look forward to all of the possible changes.
"I think stops every block are kind of ridiculous. Probably at certain key points along South Walnut stops. They could put traffic calming devices like humps but I personally hate those." said Sam Daniels.
The open house is until 8 p.m. tonight and open to the public.