MILFORD, Del. — Milford Police have arrested the man accused of sending a threatening note to the school district.
After a weeks-long manhunt, officers say Thomas Caffrey was taken into custody Monday morning. Police say they were doing a routine check on the home when they found him. According to Milford Police, Caffrey's 2012 Gray Nissan Titan pickup truck was also there.
Caffrey's alleged threats shut down Milford schools in March. At the time, officers said Milford schools were put lockdown as the threat was "credible." The note, later made public, was accompanied by a building key and a district access key card. It had numerous threatening phrases, including "You have been warned" and "If my husband gets upset, there are not enough police or national guard to stop him."
Caffrey faces four counts of Harassment, classified as Class A misdemeanors. He underwent presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he received a $4,000 secured bail. Additionally, a no-contact order was issued, prohibiting Caffrey from contacting the four victims involved in the case, as well as the Milford School District and all of its properties.
After posting the required bail amount, Caffrey was released from police custody pending further legal proceedings. He has been ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas at a later date to address the charges brought against him.