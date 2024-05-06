MILFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested a Milford man for a 6th offense felony DUI Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday around 2 p.m., a state trooper responded to the scene of a car that crashed into a mailbox and a utility pole on Cedar Creek Road near Heritage Road in Lincoln. Before the trooper arrived, he was told that the driver walked away from the crash. The trooper located 59 year old David Gillespie walking on Cedar Creek Road and says he showed signs of impairment. After having him do a number of sobriety tests, Gillespie was arrested for driving under the influence. He was not hurt in the crash.
After being taken in, Gillespie was charged with the following:
- 6th offense DUI (felony)
- Breach of conditions of bond (felony)
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Driving while suspended or revoked
- Multiple traffic offenses.
He is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $12,402 cash bond.