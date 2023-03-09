SEAFORD, Del. - Forty-year-old Michael Moyer from Milford has been arrested for several Gun, Drug, and Felony DUI charges after being pulled over Wednesday morning, according to Delaware State Police.
Troopers say Moyer was pulled over shortly before 1 a.m. due to expired registration. They say trooper discovered that Moyer was wanted, and took him into custody.
According to police, inside Moyer's car they found around .33 grams of methamphetamine, around .19 grams of crack cocaine, a concealed shotgun, and ammunition. They say Moyer is not allowed to have guns or ammunition in his possession due to his status as a convicted felon.
Troopers also say that they determined that Moyer was under the influence of narcotics when they pulled him over.
They say he was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- 4th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts (Misdemeanor)
- Numerous traffic offenses
According to police, Moyer was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on an $8,005 secured bond.