MILFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested 36-year-old Steven Rowan of Milford, Delaware, in connection with a case of home construction fraud. The arrest follows an investigation prompted by a report from a Virginia couple on July 28, 2023, who alleged they were victims of a home improvement scam.
Detectives say they discovered that Rowan, the owner of Sussex Building LLC, had entered into a contract with the elderly couple, aged 71 and 79, in January 2022. The contract was for the construction of a new home in the Milton area. The victims had paid Rowan a substantial sum upfront for the construction work. However, as of the date of the report, construction had not commenced, and the terms of the contract had not been fulfilled, leaving the victims out of their money.
Warrants were subsequently issued for Rowan's arrest, leading to a turning point in the case. On January 18, 2024, Rowan voluntarily surrendered himself to Troop 4. He now faces a series of charges, including Theft Over $100,000, with the added enhancement that the victims were 62 years of age or older, resulting in a felony charge. Additionally, he is charged with New Home Construction Fraud by False Pretense, also classified as a felony. Further investigation revealed that Rowan was operating a contracting business without the required license.
Rowan made his initial appearance before Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was granted release on a $120,100 unsecured bond, pending future legal proceedings.
Detectives urge anyone who may have fallen victim to a similar fraudulent scheme involving Steven Rowan or Sussex Building LLC to come forward and provide information. They can contact the Troop 4 Financial Crimes Unit at 302-856-5850. Alternatively, individuals may reach out through private messaging on the Delaware State Police's Facebook page or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.