MILFORD, Del. — A Milford man was arrested Jan. 29 after allegedly stabbing a 38-year-old man in the back, according to Milford Police Department officials.
The incident occurred around 7:06 p.m. in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue. Police responded to reports of an assault and found the victim with a stab wound to his lower back. Emergency medical services transported the victim to Bayhealth Sussex Campus, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and listed in stable condition.
Jhaizhir Luke, 23, of Milford, was identified as the suspect through an investigation. He was located on Truitt Avenue and taken into custody without incident.
Luke faces charges of first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited. He was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court 7, where bail was set at $20,500 secured. Additionally, a no-contact order was issued between Luke and the victim.
Luke is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on Feb. 16.