MILFORD, Del. - An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday around 2:40 a.m. on Truitt Avenue in Milford, according to police.
The Milford Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division has shared that the victim approached a vehicle and an unknown suspect got out and opened fire. The victim ran away and noticed he had been shot.
The man was found by police inside a nearby home, where he was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was transported by emergency medical services to Bayhealth Sussex Campus before being transferred to Christiana Hospital for further treatment.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting contact the Milford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 302-422-8081 or submit a tip at www.milfordpolicede.org/leave-a-tip