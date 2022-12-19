DOVER, Del. - A 30-year-old man from Milford was stabbed at 2:45 a.m. Monday morning during an altercation at a party at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, according to the Dover Police Department.
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital in Milford in a private vehicle and is currently in non-critical condition. Their investigation revealed that the man was stabbed by a black male with long hair, but no further suspect description was provided.
WRDE reached out to St. Andrew's church office which declined to comment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.