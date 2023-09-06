MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford has revealed that upgrades to Memorial Park have been delayed.
The city says that new additions to the upgrades require a change to the original contract. These include the recommendation of additional drainage along the back side of the playground, and the construction of a small retaining wall behind the climbing equipment.
These additions will be voted on the next council meeting, says the city, which takes place on Monday, Sept. 11. After their approval, the city says they will authorize the contractor to move forward with the items as soon as possible so that the playground can be completed.
According to the city, the five pickleball courts are almost complete. All that is left to install is the court striping, posts, and nets are awaiting installation.
The city ensures all of these amenities are open and free to the public.