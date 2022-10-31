Milford MIddle School Revitalization Plans Released

MILFORD, Del- A piece of Milford coming back to life.
The Milford Middle School became vacant in 2012 after determining that the partially historic building was not safe for students. As of October 2021, a referendum decided to bring the school back into commission. Now a timeline has been released to outline how the school will progress.
Jason James Sr. attended the middle school as a child. He says that bringing the school back to life is just what the community needs, "- so we remember what it was like being in there and one of the things that we're most proud of is the plans to preserve as much of the historical part of the school as possible, but to just see it back alive again. That's a lot for those of us who have been here for a very very very long time. It's been kind of sad to see that big building just vacant."
Milfordians might not be able to physically see change to the school for a few months, but work behind the scenes is well under way.
"There's been a lot of environmental work that had to be done with the building so that inspection and testing has been going on since... two or three months now, that they've been in the building kind of working to identify anything that has to be removed before we can do some demolition." said Chief Financial Officer for the Milford School District, Sara Croce.
And with a growing city, the school is needed even more so.
"We definitely need additional schools and additional capacity for that fifth and sixth grade age group. To get them out of the current high schools so it can take on additional capacity." said James.
With a capacity expectancy of 1,000 students, the school will be making some additions to the original layout.
"We will have an auditorium, we're revitalizing the gymnasium as it stood in the old building, we're also really focused on just getting as much classroom space as possible." said Croce.
A preliminary design is currently underway for Milford Middle School following that, the public will be invited to give their input. Otherwise, the school is expected to open for student attendance in 2025.