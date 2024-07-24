MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum is continuing its series on American history with a program titled, "An Unsurpassed Soldiery: The Delaware Regiment During the American Revolution."
The program will be presented by Chuck Fithian on Saturday Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. in the Milford Public Library.
Fithian is a historical archaeologist who holds a Master’s Degree in History from Salisbury University, with a concentration in Colonial and Revolutionary America. He also helped craft the state's $4 million archeological artifact collection.
This presentation will discuss the main findings of a new study in this subject area, and will go over some of the details of the Delaware regiment and its role during the War for American Independence.
These monthly programs with the Milford Museum focus on a variety of topics surrounding local, state and national history.