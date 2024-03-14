MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum is set to host the premiere screening of "In Due Course: Integrating Milford High School" at the Milford Public Library on April 6, which is about a significant event in the community's history.
Scheduled for 1 p.m. at the library, located at 11 South East Front St., filmmaker Michael Oates will introduce the film and lead a Q&A session following the screening.
The documentary offers a deep dive into the history of racial integration at Milford High School. According to the museum, it sheds light on the failed attempt in 1954 and the eventual success in 1962, highlighting a major shift in community values and attitudes towards desegregation.
"In Due Course: Integrating Milford High School" features interviews with Ed Kee, co-author of The Milford Eleven, and Edna Turner Sharp, one of the 1954 Milford Eleven. The documentary also features perspectives from Charles Hammond Jr., Josephus Clark of the 1962 Milford Seven, as well as white students like Edward Steiner and Dr. Karl Western who attended Milford High School in 1954.
Through these personal accounts, the film explores the impact of the Supreme Court's landmark 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which led to the end of legalized racial segregation in U.S. schools. The museum said that stories of Dr. Reba Hollingsworth and Dr. Alvin Turner, Edna's younger brother, further enrich the narrative.
The museum hopes this event will provide an opportunity for the community to engage with a crucial part of its history. The documentary aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Milford's lesser-known black history and its connection to a pivotal moment in the nation's journey towards equality and integration.
The premiere is partially funded by Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Berkana, Center for Media and Education, Inc.
The Milford Museum previously hosted an event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. that highlighted the impact King had on the Milford community during his time fighting segregation.