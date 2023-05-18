Milford Photographer Chosen for Exhibit Featuring 30 People From Across the Nation

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Standing out in one massive rain storm during a concert for DJ Jazzy Jeff and the click of a button. That is how Milford photographer John Mollura captured his winning shot of MC Dayne Jordan.
The photo was chosen amongst hundreds from across the nation to sit along side an exhibit of the popular concert photographer Larry Hulst's work.
"It's very surreal. Especially seeing the exhibit in person because I grew up as a lover of hard rock music - and to see my photo next to some of those iconic photos that I grew up looking at and seeing mine right there, it's just an amazing feeling." said Mollura.
From Metallica to Van Halen, all photographs of legendary musicians from the last 50 years take the stage at the Biggs Museum in Dover. Hulst chose the final 30 photos to display from the contest, including Mollura's.
"I got to explain why I thought this one was better than that one in just some composition and brightness of the photo or less boring. The one's we chose look really good!" said Hulst.
But Mollura is no stranger to framing stars himself.
"My buddy Nate and I worked our way up to the front rail at the concert and I happen to catch this shot of Jean Simmons blowing fire. So yeah this is the first concert shot I ever took." said Mollura.
The Biggs Museum hopes on this National Museum Day, that exhibits like 'Front Row Center' will end an unspoken stuffy stereotype about art museums, "This exhibition itself is very accessible to many different people who don't always see themselves as the art aficionado and we just wanted to build farther on that idea and that concept." said Director of Education, Kristen Matulewicz.
To see photos of rockstars like Elton John, Ron Stewart, and more, you can visit the Biggs Museum's exhibit up until June 19th.