Milford Planning Commission Discussing Rookery North Golf Course

MILFORD, Del.- Milford's planning commission is teeing up discussion for the future of The Rookery North golf course.
The commission is looking at necessary zoning changes that would allow for the land's new owners to build a restaurant and a brewery. It would also keep the land as a golf course.
The land was purchased in December after being closed for around two years. According to a letter to the city, the new property owners would like to be operating by September.
Some people in the area are happy to see that the land will remain a golf course- rather than other options like housing.
"Everybody here would rather see it as a golf course than a housing development," said Vic Ervin of Milford, who lives with the old golf course in his backyard. "If they put houses there, I would've sold this house and moved."
Milford city council is expected to discuss the change of zone again in the coming weeks.