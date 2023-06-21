MILFORD, Del. - From parks to parking... Changes are on the horizon for downtown Milford as the City releases what a modified version of the area could look like and what amenities could and will be added.
String lights over Park Avenue, a new playground and public restrooms in Memorial Park South, even new pickle ball courts, it's all part of the City's plan.
Mark Dissinger, the owner of Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop said improvements will help keep small businesses like his alive, "I think it's going to help with the rebirth that Milford is going through right now. A lot of growth in the area in terms of housing which then brings more infrastructure which brings other things associated with it in terms of retail and restaurants and coffee shops like us, which is much needed."
The City said the redesign will also better the parking layout and flow of traffic downtown. Jacquline Matias said that it is a constant problem.
"I have such a hard time finding parking when there's a whole bunch of events and I have to go to work and it usually ends up making me ten minutes late because I have to go find parking somewhere else and walk and sometimes it's raining... So yeah it would be nice if we could get more parking." said Matias.
The City said this is just the beginning and there will be more opportunities for businesses in the downtown area as progress continues.
The City of Milford will be looking for the public's input on the unfinalized aspects of the designs at their next City Council meeting on June 26 at 6pm.