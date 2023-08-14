Milford Police and city discuss behavioral health

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford police department is hoping to expand its' services for behavioral health.
Behavioral health is an umbrella term that covers a long list of issues, including homelessness, mental health, substance abuse and more.
The Milford police department has had a behavioral health unit in the department since 2021. This unit helps out on multiple cases like domestic violence and mental health calls.
Jenna Haines, the BHU's director, says part of the BHU's mission is to break the stigma around mental health.
"I think that the police department here does a great job recognizing it and getting people the help that they need. But just anything, there's always more that can be done."
Milford's police chief Cecilia Ashe said she had interest in supplying more service for those struggling with behavioral health. One way she would like to see it grow is having all Milford police officers trained in a program called CIT- which trains officers on how to handle mental crisis situations.
"What it comes down to is everybody at some point in their life has hit a wall or met with some struggles," she said. "I think that's where policing our community is different and in a nontraditional way is important."
The Public Safety committee said that discussions with town council will continue in the future, but no set dates were said.