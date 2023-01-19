MILFORD, Del. - Senior Corporal Jonathan Ricketts was named as Milford Police Department's 2022 Officer of the Year. Cpl. Ricketts currently serves in the department's criminal investigations division.
"Over the course of the year, Corporal Ricketts has served on a variety of assignments from detective work to field training with new recruits," Acting Chief Ed Huey told WRDE. "That's not an easy task and he did a phenomenal job."
Earlier this week, the department's executive staff recognized several employees for their work during 2022. Also honored was Civilian of the Year Daniel Washinski, a dispatcher who serves in the communications division.
"Dan did an incredible job working on the back end of building our new dispatching software," said Huey. "He established information for our personnel, assignments, codes, and more."
Officer of the Quarter Senior Corporal John Badger, an officer from the patrol division, was also honored for his service in the fourth quarter of 2022. Cpl. Badger was involved in several lifesaving instances, in particular one in which he established rapport with a citizen in danger and was able to get the person needed mental health services.