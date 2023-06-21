MILFORD, Del. - Milford police arrested three men and one teenager involved in a robbery that happened in Bicentennial Park around 8:50 p.m on Sun., June 18.
According to police, 27-year-old Dwan T. Jarvis, 22-year-old Javon Warren, 18-year-old Joshua Singh, and a 17-year-old teenager, all of Milford, were taken into custody due to the robbery.
Police say the men and teenager approached a man robbed in the park on 200 Northeast Front St. They reportedly hit the man multiple times and then stole his wallet. They left but were found by an officer on patrol and taken into custody.
Police say Jarvis was charged with second degree robbery, second degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, and offensive touching. Warren was charged with second degree robbery, second degree conspiracy, and possession of a control substance. Singh was charged with second degree robbery and second degree conspiracy. The 17-year-old teenager was charged with second degree robbery and second degree conspiracy.