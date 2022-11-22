MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Police Department (MPD) says that that have arrested four people in relation to raw chicken theft from Perdue's plant.
MPD says the operation was created by 40-year-old Lorenzo Jones Jr. of Dover, who removed cases of raw chicken from Purdue's plant with the help of 44-year-old Lloyd K. Dukes of Felton, and 40-year-old Kenneth W Smith, also of Felton.
According to MPD, once they were off Perdue property, the three would meet up with 37-year-old Loyola Buck at a predetermined location to pick up the chicken in a refrigerated truck.
During the investigation, MPD determined that this operation cost Purdue over $30,000. They say detectives arrested the four and charged them with the following:
On 11/17/2022, Buck was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Theft $1500.00 or Greater and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. She was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance with a no contact order with Perdue.
On 11/17/2022, Dukes was arrested and charged with 7 counts of Theft $1500.00 or Greater and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. He was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance, with a no unlawful contact with Perdue.
On 11/18/2022, Jones was arrested and charged with 7 counts of Theft $1500.00 or Greater and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. He was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 2 where he was issued a secure bail, along with a no contact order with Perdue.
On 11/21/2022, Smith was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Theft $1500.00 or Greater and Conspiracy 2nd Degree. He was arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance with a no contact order with Perdue.
MPD says the defendants will appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas for a preliminary hearing.